News / Metro

Moments in June 2021: city life through our lens

﻿ Wang Rongjiang
﻿ Dong Jun
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
  18:42 UTC+8, 2021-06-25       0
Shanghai Daily photographers captured special moments of early Summer in our city.
Shanghai Daily photographers captured special moments in our city over the past month. 

Moments in June 2021: city life through our lens
Dong Jun / SHINE

Two vendors chat on Hunan Road. 

Moments in June 2021: city life through our lens
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Young dancers wait to perform in the opening ceremony of a calligraphy and painting exhibition at the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine on June 1. The hospital showcased the talents and abilities of handicapped children during the exhibition.

Moments in June 2021: city life through our lens
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The text on the handset of a public phone on Huaihai Road literally says "Give a call to the Party!" meaning support the Party. 

Moments in June 2021: city life through our lens
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Zhou Zhongying, 100, dances with his partner in the Okura Garden Hotel during the Shanghai Style Fashion Festival on June 15.

Moments in June 2021: city life through our lens
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A residential building in Huangpu District.

Moments in June 2021: city life through our lens
Dong Jun / SHINE

A father and son in a park on Xingguo Road. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
