Moments in June 2021: city life through our lens

Shanghai Daily photographers captured special moments in our city over the past month.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Two vendors chat on Hunan Road.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Young dancers wait to perform in the opening ceremony of a calligraphy and painting exhibition at the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine on June 1. The hospital showcased the talents and abilities of handicapped children during the exhibition.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
The text on the handset of a public phone on Huaihai Road literally says "Give a call to the Party!" meaning support the Party.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Zhou Zhongying, 100, dances with his partner in the Okura Garden Hotel during the Shanghai Style Fashion Festival on June 15.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A residential building in Huangpu District.
Dong Jun / SHINE
A father and son in a park on Xingguo Road.
