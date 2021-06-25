Changning teaming up with business school to attract top talent

Changning District has signed an agreement with the Shanghai Business School to enhance cooperation on professional training, scientific research and employment of new graduates.

The agreement is part of Changning's campaign to attract top graduates from Chinese universities to key companies based in the downtown district.

The district government recommends about 50 graduates from Shanghai's Fudan University and Beijing's Renmin University of China to government bodies and leading companies in the district every year.

Internship centers have been set up at five Changning companies, including Westwell Lab and Spring Airlines. About 90 new graduates were recruited by the companies in 2020 with the recommendation of the district government.

Under the agreement with Changning, the Shanghai Business School has signed deals with Ctrip, Pingduoduo and Spring Airlines. The university will take part in the scientific research of the companies and send them outstanding graduates.