Lianhua Road Metro station gets a new look

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:09 UTC+8, 2021-06-25       0
Three years of work at one of Shanghai's oldest Metro stations is completed to make it more convenient for passengers with a significant increase in capacity.
  • A shopping complex attached to Lianhua Road Station which encompasses an entrance hall to the station and a bus terminal

    Ti Gong

  • The newly expanded platform of the station.

    Ti Gong

  • The new entrance hall of the station.

    Ti Gong

  • The bus terminal which is incorporated into the shopping complex.

    Dong Jun / SHINE

Lianhua Road Station on Metro Line 1, one of the oldest Metro stations in Shanghai, now has a new look after three years of transformation work was completed on Friday.

The capacity of the station has been significantly increased, and with the completion of a shopping mall attached to the station, people will be able to interchange between the Metro line and buses without leaving the building.

The current peak number of passengers going through the station on weekdays is 90,000, placing a big burden on the station which was built on the ground level with no entrance hall.

Platforms were also not wide enough for the large number of passengers during peak hours.

The project increased the width of the platforms from 5.5 meters to 8.5 meters, and built an entrance hall on the second floor of the building attached to the station.

The shopping mall, which is still under construction, has escalators that connect passengers of Line 1 and buses.

This station is in a transport hub with dozens of bus lines, among which 14 were distributed on two sides of the station. Now the terminal station of the 14 bus lines is on one side and connected to the Metro station via the mall.

The operation of Metro Line 1 was not affected during work on the station, according to Shanghai Metro.

The station has been operating since 1997.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
