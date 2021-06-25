﻿
News / Metro

Last rail sections welded on Metro Line 14

The line is expected to open by the end of the year, linking Fengbang in Jiading District and Jinqiao in the Pudong New Area, passing through Putuo, Jing'an and Huangpu districts.
With the last two pieces of 25-meter-long rails on the Metro Line 14 successfully welded at Jing'an Temple Station, the entire line was paved up on Friday.

Metro Line 14, which links Fengbang in Jiading District and Jinqiao in the Pudong New Area, passes through Putuo, Jing'an and Huangpu districts. It will be the last Metro line in the city's central districts to have trains with eight carriages as a large number of passengers are expected.

There will be 31 underground stations on Line 14, which is 38.5 kilometers long. The line interchanges with 13 other Metro lines.

It is expected to open by the end of this year, apart from the Longju Road Station in Pudong due to the land acquisition process.

﻿
