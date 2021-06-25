New path tracks city's revolutionary history

A trail in the center of the city takes people on a walk that features 14 historic sites related to the 100-year history of the Communist Party of China.

Ti Gong

A walk featuring key revolutionary sites in Shanghai related to the Communist Party of China was launched on Friday on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of its founding.

Starting from the Memorial of the First National Congress of the CPC, the 7.1-kilometer path connects 14 historic sites, including the former editorial office of periodical La Juenesse, also known as New Youth, and Sun Yat-sen's former residence in Shanghai.

The path mainly runs through Madang and Xingye roads as well as Fuxing Road M. and Huangpi Road S.

Maps of the path are available at exits of nearby subway stations and bus stations as well as gardens and intersections.