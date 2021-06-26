3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday. They are three Chinese returning from the US, the Netherlands and Cambodia.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 21.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in the Netherlands who arrived at the local airport on June 22.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Cambodia who arrived at the local airport on June 23.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 47 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,828 imported cases, 1,772 have been discharged upon recovery and 56 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.