Expat hails ties of friendship between China and Pakistan

The 80th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Pakistani expatriate Amir Khan, a foreign volunteer in Minhang District.

Khan has been in China for 20 years, half of that in Shanghai.

"I speak Chinese and have kept learning Chinese culture over the years," said Khan. "I am happy to have lots of Chinese friends."

He believes China and Pakistan will continue their historical tie of friendship for decades.

"The CPEC Project (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) is well-received among the Pakistani," said Khan. "It goes from China to the port of Gwadar in Pakistan. It is a very important project for Pakistan as well as China."

"China's support is important as it brings changes to Pakistan."

The project supported by China helps Pakistan alleviate power shortages, which further improved the economy of the country.