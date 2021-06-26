﻿
News / Metro

Museum to open amid industrial heritage of Yangpu waterfront

A new art museum will open to the public free next month at the core area of the Huangpu River waterfront in Yangpu District.
Ti Gong

The landmark Oriental Fisherman's Wharf on the waterfront of Yangpu District.

A new art museum will open to the public free next month at the core area of the Huangpu River waterfront in Yangpu District, known as the cradle of China's modern industries.

The Oriental Fisherman's Wharf Art Museum in the landmark riverside structure features more than 100 stone carvings, porcelain, calligraphy and painting artworks, including some dating back to the early Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

The museum covering 3,000 square meters in the first phase of construction is scheduled to open on July 10 with a calligraphy and painting exhibition to mark the centennial of the Communist Party of China this year.

Key exhibits include a 13-kilogram huge yellow bloodstone and multiple massive stone sculptures from renowned domestic artists. Some 150 imperial porcelains owned by emperors Kangxi, Yongzheng and Qianlong are also on display.

"The new cultural landmark on the Yangpu waterfront aims to promote the Chinese stone cultures and other traditional artworks," said Xia Weizhan, the curator of the museum. "Themed exhibitions will be held regularly to help elevate the city's soft power."

Ti Gong

An artwork made from a 13-kilogram yellow bloodstone.

The opening exhibition will review the Party history through more than 100 works of calligraphy and paintings from over 50 famous artists. Some senior revolutionists have also been invited to exhibit their artworks to celebrate the centennial.

The river area was once home to the nation's first water, electricity, shipbuilding and textile companies. Many industrial buildings have been preserved during the redevelopment of the riverside area.

A 5.5-kilometer waterfront section is open to the public, while renovations are ongoing to improve the environment and facilities.

By hosting the 46th WorldSkills Competition from September 22 to 27 in 2021, the waterfront region of Yangpu is expected to become a "world-class sitting room," attracting global attention.

By 2022, the people-oriented demonstration zone will be preliminarily completed driving the quality development of Shanghai, according to the Yangpu government.

Ti Gong

A Qing Dynasty antique vase.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
