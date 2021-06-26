Community-based chronic disease research project launched

A project to study community-based intelligent health management was unveiled in the city on Friday.

Three leading public hospitals and 19 community health facilities are participating in research into chronic disease prevention and control.

The project will use medical databases and artificial intelligence to study how to improve chronic disease screening and management in the community, officials told a medical forum. It will also examine chronic disease management at the grassroots through a classified, intelligent and individualized service system.

Chronic disease is a leading health threat in the city, as cerebro-cardio vascular disease is the top killers of local residents.