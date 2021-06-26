﻿
Predecessors and City Memory forum celebrates revolutionaries

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:26 UTC+8, 2021-06-26
Citizens have commemorated the revolutionary roads of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai and revolutionaries with precious video documents at a forum.
Ti Gong

Chen Changpu, granddaughter of Chen Duxiu, one of the founders of the Communist Party of China, shares the story of her grandfather at the forum.

People commemorated the revolutionary roads of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai and revolutionaries with precious video documents and history on Saturday to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of CPC. 

At the annual "Predecessors and City Memory" forum, in its 10th year, experts such as Xu Guangshou, deputy director of Shanghai Society of History of Communist Party of China, and Tan Sijia, a professor of Fudan University, took attendees on a tour of the city's revolutionary past.

The stories of Chen Duxiu, one of the founders of the Communist Party of China, Yu Xiusong, first secretary of the Shanghai Socialist Youth League, and Chen Wangdao, the first person to translate the "Communist Manifesto" into Chinese, were told by their descendants at the forum.

Precious videos of the movements of Party leaders including Chen Duxiu, Li Dazhao, and Qu Qiubai, and revolutionary heroes Zhao Shiyan and Chen Yannian were screened. 

Ti Gong

Attendees learn about the city's revolutionary past.

These videos were collected in a 10-year program in search of documents of revolutionaries overseas, said Wang Min, a researcher with the Shanghai Audio-Visual Archives.

A few videos of revolutionaries were left in China in the early times of the CPC's foundation, while some revolutionaries visited the former Soviet Union to attend conferences, leaving many videos, said Wang. 

The videos collected overseas, mainly in Russia, last from over 10 minutes to an hour. They provide new and precious material for research into the history of the Party and enrich exhibitions' contents on the occasion of 100th anniversary of the founding of CPC, he said.

Ma Wan, a researcher of the Party History Research Office of CPC Shanghai Committee, took people to some sites related to the city's revolutionary past in her sharing. Professor Tan Sijia shared stories behind the translation process of the "Communist Manifesto."

A recitation was held during the forum, paying tribute to revolutionaries

The forum's livestreaming attracted more than 100,000  viewers. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
