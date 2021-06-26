Bazaar raises awareness of dangers of drug abuse

An anti-drug bazaar and art performances were held at a downtown park on Saturday to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Li Tianying / Ti Gong

An anti-drug bazaar and art performances were held at a downtown park on Saturday to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Oil paintings themed on anti-drug and souvenirs are displayed at the market in Zhongshan Park, Changning District.

Ten mothers from a local anti-drug community who helped drug abusers complete rehabilitation were honored. Former addicts presented flowers to their "anti-drug mothers" who offered them a new lease of life.

Special policemen, drug-detecting dogs and police who engage in anti-drug work also presented information.

The city's prosecutors have made great achievements in cracking down on drug crimes. Cases of drug trafficking and abuse have seen a sharp decline in recent years. The number of drug abusers in the city dropped by nearly 27 percent last year, a decrease for the fourth consecutive year, according to the city's authorities.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE