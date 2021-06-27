1 imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The patient is a Chinese working in Israel. No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 23.

The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 41 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 1,829 imported cases, 1,772 have been discharged upon recovery and 57 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.