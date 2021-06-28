Local hospital livestreaming its surgical prowess across country

A five-day livestreaming surgery event kicked off at Renji Hospital today, during which nearly 100 major surgeries from 18 departments will be broadcast online.

A five-day livestreaming surgery event kicked off at Renji Hospital today, during which nearly 100 major surgeries from 18 departments are broadcast online.

It is the second such event the hospital has held. During last year's event, the surgeries aired received 125,000 views from 2,769 hospitals, covering 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions.

Renji is the top hospital in Shanghai in terms of the number of hospitalized patients and surgeries provided, and has taken the leading position in promoting clinical practices and improving medical capabilities in the domestic medical industry.

