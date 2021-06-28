Rusty plant becomes intelligent sports park

The Jiajia Dobe AI Community Sports Park at 2390 Huancheng Road is now open to the public.

The Jiajia Dobe AI Community Sports Park at 2390 Huancheng Road used to be the site of the Shanghai Jiading Machinery Factory. The rusty factory has now been transformed into a digital showroom.

The park, created by a team of professionals from the Shanghai University of Sport, is now open to the public. The park piloted a "digital+sports" approach to promote the digital transformation of urban life.

It integrates professional resources from multiple fields such as sports, design, architecture, technology and medical care to create an all-weather, open and digital community sports space for children and young people.

The project is the first attempt by Dobe Group, together with Jiajia Group and Juyuan New District, to integrate with AI and sports industries in an urban renewal plan to meet the needs of the public.

Zhang Yang / Ti Gong

"We found that an important reason for the physical fitness problems of children and young people is the serious lack of time and space for outdoor activities, especially the limited outdoor sports space resources for children and youth," said Dai Yanmiao, head of the project design team and associate professor at the university. "We hope to get children to put down the electronic devices in their hands and go outdoors to experience a different kind of digital life."

The park not only reflects the theme of artificial intelligence in its visual design, but also applies a fitness data AI system to provide digital sports services such as fitness assessment and guidance for children and young people.

Through online tools such as WeChat, the physical data of users can be collected, physical fitness can be assessed, behavior can be analyzed and sports reports can be generated to form a combination of offline experience and online feedback.

The Jiajia Group will also build a space to improve the quality of life and provide unlimited possibility for mutual growth with the city.

