﻿
News / Metro

Rusty plant becomes intelligent sports park

﻿ Tong Wangyue
Tong Wangyue
  14:38 UTC+8, 2021-06-29       0
The Jiajia Dobe AI Community Sports Park at 2390 Huancheng Road is now open to the public.
﻿ Tong Wangyue
Tong Wangyue
  14:38 UTC+8, 2021-06-29       0

The Jiajia Dobe AI Community Sports Park at 2390 Huancheng Road used to be the site of the Shanghai Jiading Machinery Factory. The rusty factory has now been transformed into a digital showroom.

The park, created by a team of professionals from the Shanghai University of Sport, is now open to the public. The park piloted a "digital+sports" approach to promote the digital transformation of urban life.

It integrates professional resources from multiple fields such as sports, design, architecture, technology and medical care to create an all-weather, open and digital community sports space for children and young people.

The project is the first attempt by Dobe Group, together with Jiajia Group and Juyuan New District, to integrate with AI and sports industries in an urban renewal plan to meet the needs of the public.

Rusty plant becomes intelligent sports park
Zhang Yang / Ti Gong

Both adults and children can have fun at Dobe AI Community Sports Park through the technology of AI. 

"We found that an important reason for the physical fitness problems of children and young people is the serious lack of time and space for outdoor activities, especially the limited outdoor sports space resources for children and youth," said Dai Yanmiao, head of the project design team and associate professor at the university. "We hope to get children to put down the electronic devices in their hands and go outdoors to experience a different kind of digital life."

The park not only reflects the theme of artificial intelligence in its visual design, but also applies a fitness data AI system to provide digital sports services such as fitness assessment and guidance for children and young people.

Through online tools such as WeChat, the physical data of users can be collected, physical fitness can be assessed, behavior can be analyzed and sports reports can be generated to form a combination of offline experience and online feedback.

The Jiajia Group will also build a space to improve the quality of life and provide unlimited possibility for mutual growth with the city. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     