Smart move makes life easier for the elderly

A series of "Smart Life" courses and door-to-door educational activities are held for the elderly residents of Nanxiang Town.

The town's elderly population has been increasing in recent years. By the end of 2020, there were more than 20,000 registered residents over the age of 60, more than 30 percent of the town's population.

To enable elderly residents enjoy the convenience of digital life, Nanxiang Adult School has organized hundreds of online and offline activities based on the "Smart Life" series of courses and "Smart Life Caravan" door-to-door activities, benefiting more than 20,000 people.

Chen, a resident in the Baihe community who is over 70, didn't know how to use a smartphone. After the "Smart Life" series of practical classes, Chen can use WeChat and other apps.

The school also produced a series of short videos on how to use smartphones. "Except for face-to-face class, we also have videos to follow after class to review the lesson," Chen said.

"Today, many senior citizens are good at using smartphones. They can use their cellphones not only to contact with each other, but also to take pictures and videos," said Ding Xuefeng, headmaster of Nanxiang Adult School. "We believe that with the expansion of our courses, their digital life will become better and more convenient."