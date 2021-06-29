﻿
News / Metro

Fast-track policy to accelerate projects

The first foundation pile for Shanghai Songhang Industrial Co's aseptic catheter products and medical equipment production line has been driven into the ground last month.
The first foundation pile for Shanghai Songhang Industrial Co's aseptic catheter products and medical equipment production line has been driven into the ground last month.

Construction at the site in Waigang Town began within 24 hours after the land lease being signed, which has saved the company at least six months.

"Construction starting so quickly and smoothly is totally out of our expectations," said general manager Song Bo.

To enable as early a start as possible, different departments got together to accelerate the process. Usually, investors in a new project need to go to departments one by one to apply for permissions.

The project, with an investment of more than 50 million yuan (US$7.81 million), required a series of complicated procedures to receive administrative permissions as it consisted of laboratories for R&D in the medical sector.

Jiading District and its Waigang Town started the approval service in March. The company worked closely with them by providing all necessary materials and adequate land-related costs.

With the success of the service, the district is planning to expand the policy to similar projects in future.

Ling Jun / Ti Gong

Officials visit the construction site in Waigang Town to accelerate the approval process.

﻿
