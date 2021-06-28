Families witnesses to changes on the farm

There have been a series of parent-child activities in Waigang and Huating towns to promote the integration of agriculture and tourism.

Jiading has been combining green development, ecology and environmental protection in recent years. There have been a series of parent-child activities in Waigang and Huating towns to promote the integration of agriculture and tourism.

Farmers are busy planting rice seedlings during mangzhong, or Grain in Ear, and 36 groups of families gathered in Zhoujing Village in Waigang to take part in the eighth "Take Dad to Farmland" activity early this month.

Waigang has 20,000 mu (1,333 hectares) of high-level grain fields, and Zhoujing has been changing under the rural revitalization strategy. "Take Dad to Farmland" is part of that process.

Over the past five years, nearly 600 groups of families have come to Waigang for different activities, witnessing the transformation of the village and the development of unmanned farms and learning about the technology of green rice production such as green manure planting and fish farming in rice fields.

Ti Gong

In the next stage, Waigang will enrich the cultural connotations and extend the activities, continuously exploring the new way of rural revitalization by integrating the development of agriculture, tourism and culture.

Through a variety of channels, the local resources are being revitalized to create cultural, tourism, agricultural and publicity brands, enhance the collective economy of the village and accelerate revitalization of the countryside.

In recent years, Beixin Village has relied on resources such as Beixin Flower Sea and Colorful Rice Field to accelerate integrated development of first, second and tertiary industries.

In future, it will launch a series of "agriculture + tourism," "agriculture + sports" and "agriculture + culture" activities, combining the solar terms to create industrial brands that can make a new breakthrough in rural revitalization.