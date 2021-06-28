Red train celebrates the special centenary

A Red Culture train has been added to Metro Line 11 in celebration of the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

A Red Culture train, which has been added to Metro Line 11 in celebration of the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, will be a mobile "Four Histories" school for the next two months.

The line's Nanxiang station is exhibiting characters from Jiading Party history, "red" stories, "red" micro-tour lines and several No. 1 in Jiading's history.

Jiading New City station mainly focuses on the themes of "Dreaming Forward under the Party's Leadership," "Growing Strong under the Party's Policy" and "Happy Life under the Party's Sunshine."

Jiading has formed a "station-train-bus" integrated red culture promoting ways and a Party history education micro-tour line, so people can better understand the "red" culture in Jiading.

On the day of the event, people left from Nanxiang Station and arrived at Jiading New Town Station on the special "red" train.

Two special "red" lines of the Jiading No 9 Bus have been launched to promote "red" culture. Jiading No 9 Bus is the first special service demonstration line launched in 2016 and was awarded the title of national special service demonstration line in 2018.

To mark the centenary of the founding of the CPC, a "Starfire Special Line" was created by the CPC of Jiading District.

Red storytellers from the School of Transportation Engineering of Tongji University, representatives of children and teenagers in Jiading and Huang Zhenliang, vice chairman of the Jiading Federation of Literary and Art Circles, shared "red" stories on the bus.

As the event was held before Children's Day on June 1, "red" culture gift packs, such as Jiading Story "red" comics, were delivered to children and youth representatives in Jiading.