Photos document development of Changfeng business district

More than 120 photos are on display at Global Harbor mall in Putuo to showcase the achievements and changes in the Changfeng business district along Suzhou Creek.
Ti Gong

A photo exhibition at Global Harbor opens to the public today.

More than 120 photos are on display at Global Harbor mall in Putuo to showcase the achievements and changes in the Changfeng business district along Suzhou Creek.

The photo exhibition, part of an ongoing celebration of the Communist Party of China's centennial, is free to the public on the mall's B2 floor through Friday.

Some 1,100 photos were solicited from professional and amateur photographers in Putuo. An expert panel selected a tenth of them for the exhibition, which primarily showcase the significant development of Putuo and people's lives, according to the organizers.

The photos are exhibited in three sections – "great progresses," "original aspirations" and "vitality and happiness."

The Changfeng Eco-Business District is among the first batch of modern service centers promoted by the city government. It has been designated as a demonstration zone for the transformation of Shanghai's old industrial area.

Ti Gong

People view the photo exhibition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
