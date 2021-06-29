﻿
News / Metro

University orchestra's performance celebrates CPC's centennial

An orchestra from East China Normal University performed Monday night at Global Harbor to mark the beginning of a series of celebrations for the CPC's centennial.
Ti Gong

The orchestra from East China Normal University's School of Music performs classic songs at Global Harbor.

An indoor concert was held on Monday night at Global Harbor, the largest downtown shopping mall in Putuo District, to mark the beginning of a series of celebrations for the Communist Party of China's centennial.

The orchestra from East China Normal University's School of Music performed classic songs to celebrate the history and achievements of the Party and the country over the past century.

The concert was held in the shopping mall's Golden Performance Hall, where East China Normal University students are hosting regular concerts for shoppers.

Ding Zuohong, president of the Yuexing Group and a national political adviser, sang the classic song "No Communist Party, No New China" along with Shi Chunxuanzi, a renowned Chinese soprano from the school, and senior Party members.

Ti Gong

The concert is performed in the shopping mall's Golden Performance Hall, where East China Normal students are hosting regular concerts for shoppers.

The cooperation between the university and the mall aims to create a stage for students who play instruments as well as a public cultural venue. The hall features a five-story dome where people can watch performances between the B2 and fourth floors.

Meanwhile, a scroll painting created by 100 local children was unveiled at the end of the concert, in which they imparted their blessings to the Party and the homeland.

In addition to the concert, a photo exhibition will begin today with 100 photos documenting the great changes in the Changfeng area along Suzhou Creek, now a popular business district among financial firms.

Another art performance will take place at the mall on Thursday night – the climax of the Party's centennial celebrations.

The shopping complex covers 480,000 square meters and opened in 2013. It has become a commercial landmark and popular public service space.

Ti Gong

Ding Zuohong, president of the Yuexing Group and a national political adviser, sings the classic song "No Communist Party, No New China" along with the audience.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
