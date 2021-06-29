Multidisciplinary online medical consultations taking shape
Medical experts from Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital conducted an online multidisciplinary consultation for nine patients with complicated diseases today.
A total of 36 leading experts from four multidisciplinary teams participated in the consultation, which was conducted through an Internet-based service.
In each consultation, one patient, four family members and nine experts were online at the same time.
Dr Wu Hao, president of Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, said Internet-based intelligent systems streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce the impact of distance between doctors and patients.
"Through today's practice, we found the online service is not advantageous for hearing-impaired patients, and suggest that the service platform develop a function to transfer voices into subtitles on the screen to improve communication between doctors and patients," Wu said.