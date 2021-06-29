﻿
News / Metro

Multidisciplinary online medical consultations taking shape

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-06-29       0
Medical experts from Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital conducted an online multidisciplinary consultation for nine patients with complicated diseases today.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-06-29       0

Medical experts from Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital conducted an online multidisciplinary consultation for nine patients with complicated diseases today.

A total of 36 leading experts from four multidisciplinary teams participated in the consultation, which was conducted through an Internet-based service.

In each consultation, one patient, four family members and nine experts were online at the same time.

Dr Wu Hao, president of Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, said Internet-based intelligent systems streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce the impact of distance between doctors and patients.

"Through today's practice, we found the online service is not advantageous for hearing-impaired patients, and suggest that the service platform develop a function to transfer voices into subtitles on the screen to improve communication between doctors and patients," Wu said.

Multidisciplinary online medical consultations taking shape
Ti Gong

A patient talks to doctors during a multidisciplinary online consultation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     