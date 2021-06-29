News / Metro

Traditional Chinese gynecological medicine to be industrialized

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:06 UTC+8, 2021-06-29       0
A hospital-made traditional Chinese medicine will be made into an industrialized product to benefit more patients.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:06 UTC+8, 2021-06-29       0

A hospital-made traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) will be made into an industrialized product for more standard and regulated manufacturing, enhanced market promotion and to benefit more patients.

The TCM recipe was developed by Dr Zhu Nansun, a TCM master at the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine.

Zhu is the third-generation practitioner of Zhu Gynecology and focuses on gynecological diseases and infertility treatments. She has provided more than 1 million outpatient services and cured over 10,000 patients with infertility over the course of her career, bringing hope and happiness to many families. Many women who got pregnant after trying and failing for long periods of time call her "Songzi Guanying," or the "Goddess of Mercy who sends children to families."

Yueyang Hospital's "Jiawei Mojie" pill was developed from Zhu's "Jiawei Mojie" soup for female problems like pelvic inflammation and painful menstruation.

Yueyang signed an agreement today with Shanghai Caitongdetang Pharmaceutical Co to transfer the technology for industrialization.

"Through further professional development and marketing by Caitongdetang, the quality of the medicine will be improved and benefit more patients," said Dr Zhou Jia, president of Yueyang. "The standardization and industrialization can boost the development of TCM."

Traditional Chinese gynecological medicine to be industrialized
Cai Wenjun / SHINE

The "Jiawei Mojie" pill 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     