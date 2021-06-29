Traditional Chinese gynecological medicine to be industrialized

A hospital-made traditional Chinese medicine will be made into an industrialized product to benefit more patients.

A hospital-made traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) will be made into an industrialized product for more standard and regulated manufacturing, enhanced market promotion and to benefit more patients.

The TCM recipe was developed by Dr Zhu Nansun, a TCM master at the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine.

Zhu is the third-generation practitioner of Zhu Gynecology and focuses on gynecological diseases and infertility treatments. She has provided more than 1 million outpatient services and cured over 10,000 patients with infertility over the course of her career, bringing hope and happiness to many families. Many women who got pregnant after trying and failing for long periods of time call her "Songzi Guanying," or the "Goddess of Mercy who sends children to families."

Yueyang Hospital's "Jiawei Mojie" pill was developed from Zhu's "Jiawei Mojie" soup for female problems like pelvic inflammation and painful menstruation.

Yueyang signed an agreement today with Shanghai Caitongdetang Pharmaceutical Co to transfer the technology for industrialization.

"Through further professional development and marketing by Caitongdetang, the quality of the medicine will be improved and benefit more patients," said Dr Zhou Jia, president of Yueyang. "The standardization and industrialization can boost the development of TCM."