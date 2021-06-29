﻿
News / Metro

Flagship service station opens at West Bund

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:40 UTC+8, 2021-06-29       0
A flagship service station has been launched at the West Bund waterfront in Xuhui District to offer over 20 free services for tourists and residents around the clock.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:40 UTC+8, 2021-06-29       0
Flagship service station opens at West Bund
Yang Jian / SHINE

The newly unveiled flagship service station on the West Bund in Xuhui District.

A flagship service station has been launched at the West Bund waterfront in Xuhui District, which will offer more than 20 free services for tourists and residents around the clock.

The station at 99 Ruining Road is designed to practice the "people-oriented city" concept raised by President Xi Jinping during a visit to the Huangpu River waterfront in November 2019, the district government said on Tuesday.

President Xi said: "Cities are built by the people and for the people," noting that urban planning and development must be committed to a people-oriented approach and focus on people's needs.

More than 20 services in six categories are available at the station. Around 100 people can listen to a lecture, forum or salon as well as read books and relax simultaneously. They can also have coffee on the open-air terrace overseeing the river bank scenery.

Joggers can rest, bathe, drink water or change clothes, while baby care rooms and unisex toilets are also available.

Residents and tourists are encouraged to enter the West Bund Service Space while walking or cycling along the waterfront to watch exhibitions about the history of the riverside region.

Flagship service station opens at West Bund
Yang Jian / SHINE

Sightseeing coffee tables on the ground floor of the station.

Continuous riverside zones are being created along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, featuring more greenery, preserved historical buildings, bridges and "sponge city" technology.

Sidewalks stretching 45 kilometers on the banks of the Huangpu between Yangpu and Xupu bridges have opened. The city now plans to extend those upstream and downstream while improving the section that is already open.

Six historical videos about the history of the river and creek since Shanghai opened its port some 170 years ago have been released at the station for the first time. A virtual reality facility allows visitors to compare the historical riverside scenery of the Huangpu with the contemporary views.

Another exhibition offers a futuristic glimpse on the future of the waterfront. Blueprints about the river and creek mentioned in the country's 14th Five-Year Plan and the city's 2035 master plan are displayed in the exhibition section.

Flagship service station opens at West Bund
Yang Jian / SHINE

A large lecture or reading room at the station.

The station also serves as a key site for local Communist Party of China members to study the history and achievements of the Party with exhibitions and documentaries. Twenty training sessions have been prepared for people from all walks of life, mainly to promote the "people-oriented" urban construction concepts.

Xuhui has developed some 20 such riverside service spaces along the 8.4-kilometer-long waterfront with toilets, resting spaces and mobile phone charging facilities along with bag deposits, as well as event organization and consultation services.

Another landmark service space has been unveiled on the fifth and sixth floors of the Shanghai AI Tower, a key site for the city's plan to become a world "Artificial Intelligence Highland."

Furthermore, a "Runbase" has been developed on the West Bund for running enthusiasts, with bag deposit and shoe rental facilities. The site near the Long Museum is built with four containers. Coaches can guide training plans and organize running events.

Flagship service station opens at West Bund
Yang Jian / SHINE

 An open-air terrace overseeing the scenery of the Huangpu River banks.

Flagship service station opens at West Bund
Yang Jian / SHINE

Volunteers serve customers around the clock at the service station.

Flagship service station opens at West Bund
Yang Jian / SHINE

A bath and changing room for runners on the waterfront.

Flagship service station opens at West Bund
Yang Jian / SHINE

A volunteer serves beside an automatic medical service clinic and vending machine for common medicines.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     