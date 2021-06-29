SWAT officer to get stem cell transplant to fight leukemia

The officer will receive the transplant next week – with his mother as the donor – to fight the potentially fatal cancer.

Medical experts at Renji Hospital and SWAT officers had an online meeting on Tuesday to discuss a SWAT officer due for a stem cell transplant next week to treat his potentially fatal leukemia.

The 30-year-old officer was hospitalized in December for acute leukemia. Without the transplant, he was likely to die soon.

The officer experienced serious complications from chemotherapy. Stem cell therapy was the only option, but luckily his mother was a match.

The patient was transferred to a sterile ward on Monday in preparation for the transplant scheduled for July 8.

His wish is to recover quickly and return to duty.



Renji Hospital is one of the city's three stem cell collection hospitals and the only one in the Pudong New Area. It has done 128 stem cell transplants and has a success rate of 99 percent.