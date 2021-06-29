City blooms as floral landscapes mark CPC centenary

The city has been spruced up with floral landscapes to celebrate the centennial of the Communist Party of China, with major areas and roads awash with colorful flowers.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The city has been spruced up with floral landscapes to celebrate the centennial of the Communist Party of China.

A total of 175 floral landscapes around three core areas – People's Square, the Bund and Lujiazui – as well as 10 key areas such as Xintiandi, Jing'an Temple and Xujiahui and 19 major roads like Huaihai Road and Yan'an Road have been decked up with about 13.83 million pots of flowers, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said.

Red and yellow, the colors of the national flag, are mainly featured and flowers with brilliant colors such as Chinese crabapple and bougainvillea are used.

The city has also created 118 floral roads featuring Chinese roses, hydrangea, and crape myrtle.

Hu Min / SHINE

Ti Gong

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ti Gong

At People's Square, a huge floral landscape showcases the scene of shikumen (stone-gate), a typical city building, with lights and fountain, symbolizing the CPC's birth in Shanghai in 1921.



On Zhongshan Rd S. on the Bund, seven floral attractions replicate important historical moments such as the Long March and the Zunyi Conference.

Meanwhile, the city's elevated roads like the Inner Ring Road, Yan'an Elevated Road and South-North Elevated Road have been decorated with flowers, adding a splash of color to the environment, the city's traffic authorities said.

Hu Min / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ti Gong

Nearly 70,000 pots of flowers such as Chinese crabapple and bougainvillea have appeared on these elevated roads, turning them into a sea of flowers.

Flowers in red are a highlight amid the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, while the remaining flowers come in various hues such as pink and purple, according to traffic authorities.