China's fight against poverty illustrated

  23:03 UTC+8, 2021-06-29
A digital illustration of China's anti-poverty fight will be launched on July 2. The people behind the project said it was an interactive project with stories and games.
Dong Jun / SHINE

Glimpses of some illustrations are presented during the launch ceremony of the project on Tuesday.

A digital illustration with stories will be launched online on July 2 to illustrate China's epic fight against poverty.

A ceremony to announce the project was organized by bilibili.com and Shanghai Jubian Illustration Studio at the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China on Tuesday.

The organizers said it was an interactive project for learning and gifts could be won by playing games.

Li Tianzhi is a 26-year-old digital illustrator who is one of the main contributors of the 24 illustrations that have been woven into a picture in the style of the famous ancient Chinese painting "Along the River During the Qingming Festival."

"My illustrations show people of different ethnicities in their daily life and work and their expectation of an even better future," he said.

Twenty-four popular vloggers on bilibili.com will join the project. From July 2 to 25, they will tell illustrated stories through video posts and tell people to look for specific secret spots in the illustrations and win gifts.

Among the vloggers are two expats, Raz Galor from Israel and Andy Boreham from New Zealand. Boreham works for Shanghai Daily.

Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Andy Boreham (center) working for Shanghai Daily is one of the 24 popular vloggers on bilibili.com joining the project.

Galor will present a story from the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan illustrated with ethnic minorities living in the province.

"I have traveled there myself and seen with my own eyes many wonderful stories of poverty relief. I hope to tell those stories to the world and let foreigners learn about the colorful Chinese culture," he said.

Boreham said he was impressed with the achievements in poverty relief in different parts of China during his travels over the past few years.

"It was a feat in the entire human history, and behind the results, there were many touching stories," he said. "I hope those beautiful stories from China can be heard by people from other cultures and bring different cultures together."

The illustration will be published on bilibili.com and in the WeChat account of the government news portal "Shanghai Fabu." 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
