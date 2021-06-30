No new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

So far, of all the 1,831 imported cases, 1,777 have been discharged upon recovery and 54 are still hospitalized.

No new imported or locally transmitted coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.