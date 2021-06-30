Shanghai perfect place to live and work for German expat

The 84th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features German expat Gerd Knaust, general manager of the Kunlun Jing An Hotel.

"For me, Shanghai is my home," said Knaust. "It's a perfect place to live, work and spend the rest of my life."

He has lived in Shanghai for 10 years and is now a permanent resident of China.

Knaust said his parents were amazed by the safety, social harmony and living standards of the city when they first visited.

"I once visited the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Xintiandi. It's very impressive," he said.

"I think the CPC always has one mission, and that is to benefit the people," Knaust added.