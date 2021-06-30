Embark on a global tour without leaving Shanghai

In partnership with tourism administrations in the Seychelles, Fiji, Singapore, the UK and Iceland, Changfeng Ocean World is welcoming summer visitors with a "global tour."

Ti Gong

Changfeng Ocean World in Putuo District, a 4A national tourist attraction, is welcoming summer visitors with a "global tour" invitation.

The theme park is partnering with tourism administrations in the Seychelles, Fiji, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Iceland to host an array of activities this summer, enabling visitors to embark on a journey to experience and explore the magic and mystery of the world's oceans without traveling abroad.

People will learn about and see the natural environments of the five oceans as well as the marine creatures who live in them, while experiencing the glamor of popular island destinations in a "cruise journey."

A short film documents the environmental problems that threaten the oceans, and follows Captain Barnacles, a figure in the popular children's TV series "The Octonauts," to accomplish a number of tasks via reading activities and games.

Ti Gong

Each visitor is given a "log passport" and receives gifts after getting all the stamps for accomplishing tasks to protect marine creatures.

After a quick training, children between the ages of 6 and 12 will be invited to serve as aquarium guides and join the campaign to protect marine creatures.

Children are also encouraged to participate in fun games to win prizes and make their own souvenirs.

Visitors can also see Little White and Little Gray, two beluga whales who once lived at the aquarium, at their new home at the Sea Life Trust Beluga Whale Sanctuary in Iceland.

Ti Gong

The aim is to create a platform to spread knowledge about marine creatures around the world, offer people the opportunity to experience the charm of the five oceans without leaving Shanghai, stimulate the curiosity of children about the ocean world and raise people's awareness about the need to protect the habitats of marine creatures and the ocean environment, according to park officials.

Journey destinations will change every week or two.

The daily visitor flow to the aquarium has essentially returned to pre-pandemic levels, and the number of visitors during this year's May Day holiday surpassed that of 2019.