Local medical school to learn Party stories

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:44 UTC+8, 2021-06-30       0
Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Medicine held a special event on Wednesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the CPC .
Teachers, students and officials from Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Medicine held a special event on Wednesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China and to express their strong devotion to China's health sector.

Leading experts from the school's affiliated hospitals shared with young medical students their efforts in research, their experience at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and to encourage them to study hard to become excellent medical professionals.

Senior experts of the school also received medals to celebrate their Party membership over 50 years.

Ti Gong

Senior medical experts lead young medical students in an oath-taking ceremony.

Ti Gong

Dr Jiang Fan, Party secretary of Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Medicine, gives students a lesson on the Party.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
