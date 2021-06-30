Local medical school to learn Party stories

Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Medicine held a special event on Wednesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the CPC .

Teachers, students and officials from Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Medicine held a special event on Wednesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China and to express their strong devotion to China's health sector.

Leading experts from the school's affiliated hospitals shared with young medical students their efforts in research, their experience at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and to encourage them to study hard to become excellent medical professionals.

Senior experts of the school also received medals to celebrate their Party membership over 50 years.

