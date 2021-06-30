Sociologist's take on CPC's past, present and future

As the Communist Party of China celebrates its centennial, sociologist Deng Weizhi sees it as a "young" party because it has been dynamic and upheld its original aspiration.

"It's like a venture team, which started from 13 young members, with an average age of 28, and gradually spread nationwide to where it now has tens of millions of members," said Deng, a tenured professor at Shanghai University.

He said many historical sites in Shanghai tell stories about the founding of the Party and its success over the past 100 years.

It wasn't an accident the CPC originated in Shanghai, he said.

"There were about 300 social organizations around China, as people were trying to resist oppression from home and abroad, and more than 100 of them were in Shanghai," he said. "Shanghai was the cradle of modern industry in China and had a large population of workers, who were the oppressed class. What's more, Shanghai was a window from which all kinds of Western thoughts came into China."

According to Deng, Mao Zedong established an organization called the New Democracy Study Club in his hometown in Hunan Province, Zhou Enlai set up the Awakening Society in Tianjin where he was studying, and Shanghai saw the establishment of a Marxism research society, from which its five members Chen Duxiu, Li Hanjun, Yu Xiusong, Shi Cuntong and Chen Gongpei established the Shanghai Communist Team.

Shanghai also played an important role spreading Communism, with the first full Chinese version of "The Communist Manifesto" secretly published in the city in 1920 when such thinking was considered treasonous.

"Theories guide actions, so theories are very important," Deng said. "Communism initiated in Europe spread to Japan first and then to China. Chen Wangdao, then 29, returned to China after studying in Japan, and used a Japanese and an English version to translate the manifesto into Chinese."

The manifesto has been regarded as the source of faith in Communism, and the former residence of Chen in Shanghai has been converted into an exhibition hall for the masterpiece. There, visitors can see not only different versions of the book, but also stories behind the translation.

There is a widely known story about Chen. While he was working on the translation in the spring of 1920 at his home in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province, his mother put zongzi, a traditional glutinous rice dumpling, together with a bowl containing brown sugar on his desk. She called out to him, asking if there was enough sugar, and Chen answered it was sweet enough. But when she came back to the room, she saw Chen's lips covered with ink. Chen should have dipped the zongzi into the sugar before eating it, but he mistook the ink stone as the sugar bowl without realizing his mistake. When the story was quoted by President Xi Jinping, he called it "the taste of truth."

Deng said his father was a student of Chen at Shanghai University, and was lucky enough to get a copy of the first Chinese version with a mistake on the cover.

"Due to the tense situation and hasty editing, the copies had a mistake on the cover. The Chinese title of The Communist Manifesto – 'Gong Chan Dang Xuan Yan' was wrongly printed as 'Gong Dang Chan Xuan Yan,'" said Deng. "There are few remaining copies of this version now. It's a pity that the one kept by my father was destroyed in a bomb attack during the Huaihai Battle."

The manifesto quickly spread in China, and attracted attention from progressives who were seeking new ideas for China's development, including Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai.

"Mao had very high respect for Chen," said Deng. "Chen was an early member of the Party but quit later due to a disagreement with Chen Duxiu, another influential figure in CPC history. But Mao told Ke Qingshi, Party secretary of Shanghai after its liberation, that if Chen would like to rejoin the Party, he would like to recommend him. Every time Mao came to Shanghai to meet intellectuals, Chen was always one of them."

Chen rejoined the Party in 1957.

Under the influence of Communism, the CPC was soon established in Shanghai the following year in 1921, with 13 Chinese members including Mao Zedong and Dong Biwu and two representatives from the Communism International present.

According to Deng, the house where they met was the home of Li's elder brother.

"It was located in an area occupied by the French, and Communism was forbidden, so it was risky for them to have such a meeting," he said. "Most of the members were young, open to new thoughts and very bold – ready to sacrifice for their ideals."

The wives of Li Da and Zhou Fohai were on guard at the gate. When they saw police officers, Li's wife told Li and Zhou. Li thought his newlywed wife was playing a trick, and scolded her for flirting at the wrong time. When she reaffirmed that someone was approaching, 13 of the 15 attendees quickly left, while Li Hanjun and Chen Gongbo remained.

"Li spoke French, so he could talk with the French police," said Deng. "There was a copy of the manifesto in a drawer, but the police didn't notice it. So they got off."

Deng said the CPC has adhered to its original aspiration to do everything for the country and the people.

"They began with saving the country and the people, then went on to making the country and people strong, which I think the national anthem embodies," he said.

The national anthem "March of the Volunteers" was recorded in the studio of Pathe Records in Shanghai in 1935 as a song for the film "Sons and Daughters in a Time of Storm." The Pathe Villa in Xuhui District where the studio was located has been converted into the National Anthem Museum and is open to the public.

Deng worked in the recording factory, and has heard many stories about the song's creation.

"Playwright Tian Han wrote the lyrics on cigarette wrapping paper in prison, while composer Nie Er wrote the music in Japan while he was taking refuge there," he said. "It was quite influential as it clearly stated the dream of Chinese people to fight against oppression and build an independent and strong country. It became a military song and represented China at the founding ceremony of the United Nations in 1945."

In 1949, when selecting the national anthem, some people questioned certain lyrics in the song, such as "the Chinese nation is at its most dangerous moment," since a new China was emerging.

"But Chairman Mao and Premier Zhou decided to retain it, so people would remember the history and our original aspiration," said Deng.

In Chinese philosophy, people should cultivate their morality and serve their families, the country and the world. Deng said the CPC has achieved that goal.

"There used to be slander about the CPC, depicting its members like monsters, but they are actually ordinary people of flesh and blood. They have deep affection for their families, the country and the people. But for the country and the people, they are willing to sacrifice themselves and their families," he said.

Deng mentioned the love between Mao Zedong and his wife Yang Kaihui.

One of their former residences is on Maoming Road, where the couple lived with their two sons and Yang's mother when Mao came to work in the city during the cooperation between the CPC and Kuomintang. Yang was killed by the Kuomintang in 1930 when she was only 29.

A letter written by Yang 10 months before her death is displayed to express how deeply she loved and missed Mao, as the couple had been living apart since August 1927 due to Mao's work.

"He's lucky to be loved by me. I love him so much. I want to kiss him a hundred times, from his eyes, his lips, his cheek, his forehead to his head. He's my man. He belongs to me. Who can send the letter to him and send his letter to me? Anyone who's able to do it is my savior," the letter read.

Deng said it's worthy to learn such history as the Party enters its second century.

"History is a mirror and treasure for us to learn about the past and draw momentum for our future reform and development," he said. "Many people have continued striving for our people and country, which is a fine tradition of our Party. But we also see some who have forgotten history and committed bad deeds. Going to the Red sites and learning history can help us uphold the original aspiration and continue advancing forward."