CPC's centennial fueling popularity of 'red' tourism

Two young women were watching attentively on a wall with vivid pictures and a detailed introduction at the former editorial department of the periodical La Juenesse, also known as New Youth, in Huangpu District.

The two young women, Yang Yang and He Jing, just finished their postgraduate studies and are looking for jobs in Shanghai. As Communist Party of China members, they wanted to learn more about the history of the CPC in its birthplace Shanghai.

"We are now paying a visit to the 'Red Classic Path,' which connects historic sites related to the CPC," said Yang, "The editorial department of New Youth is our first stop, and we are going to visit the Memorial of the First National Congress of the CPC later."

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, China's "red" tourism boom continues to heat up, and "red" tourist attractions have become popular tourist destinations.

Sites related to the city's revolutionary past are packed with people paying tribute to revolutionary heroes and cherishing history.

Many social organizations, enterprises, students and tourists have been visiting the revolutionary relics and memorials in the city of late, among which the Memorial of the First Congress of the Communist Party of China is the most popular spot, with tourist capacity reaching its maximum every day. People have to make reservations at least one week in advance to secure a visit.

Young people are behind the "red" tourism boom, according to travel agencies.

"Red" tourism is welcomed by more and more young people, according to recent statistics from Tongcheng-Elong, an online travel platform. Generation Z – those born between 1995 and 2009 – has become one of the core groups of "red" tourism.

According to Tongcheng-Elong survey data on the preferences of different age groups for "red" tourism, people born after 1990 and after 2000 make up 11.69 percent and 10 percent respectively of respondents who are in favor, ranking first and third – indicating Generation Z has the highest preference for "red" tourism.

Guo Aojie, a sophomore at a university in Nanjing, came to Shanghai with her classmates to visit "red" scenic spots for a social practice project themed on the history of the CPC. While visiting the former residence of China's first premier Zhou Enlai, also the Shanghai office of the Chinese Communist Party for a while, Guo said she was touched and enlightened by the deeds and spirit of the revolutionary pioneers who fought hard and sacrificed.

"I used to know the history of the Party only from books. Now, through visiting these revolutionary scenic spots, I feel like I'm having a close conversation with these revolutionary predecessors," Guo said. "Their revolutionary deeds inspire me to study hard, cherish the happy life they have given us with their lives and serve the motherland in the future."

According to Tongcheng-Elong, those belonging to Generation Z have stronger cultural and institutional confidence in the country, and are more inclined to visit these revolutionary relics that witnessed the glorious course and great achievements of the CPC.

The city's "red" sightseeing bus tours are also popular.

The city's first double-decker, hop-on-hop-off "red" sightseeing buses recently began trial operations, connecting major revolutionary sites in the city.

The route includes five stops – the sites of the first, second and fourth national congresses of the CPC, the May 30th Movement Monument and Nanjing Road E. The 20-kilometer trip takes 90 minutes.

Wang Li, a local resident, recently took the bus with her daughter, a student at Hongqi Primary School in Hongkou District.

"The tour enables children to learn about Shanghai's revolutionary history and culture and enhances their patriotism," said Wang.

Since May 25 when the bus service began trial operations, more than 15,000 residents and tourists have ridden on it, according to Shanghai Spring Tour, which operates the service.

"Because of the summer vacation, the tours are welcoming a large number of students," said Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of Shanghai Spring Tour.

The bus service has recently accepted e-yuan payments, and passengers using digital currency payments can ride for free.

Recently, films and TV dramas about revolutionary history have become hits on the silver screen, which realistically reflect CPC historical events and revolutionary pioneers. Their popularity has also contributed to the appeal of "red" scenic spots.

The revolutionary historical drama "The Age of Awakening," which showcases critical historical events and includes many revolutionary-related attractions in Shanghai like the New Youth Editorial Department and the site of the First Congress of the CPC, has enhanced people's interest in "red" scenic sports.

"Visiting the site of the First Congress, I felt like going back 100 years in time when 13 Communist Party representatives gathered in the Shikumen (stone-gated) house to discuss the establishment of the Communist Party," said Yang Yanlin, a 59-year-old civil servant and 13-year CPC member from Inner Mongolia. "The site reminds me of the scenes in movies and TV dramas. They are so vivid and impressive!"

In the first half of this year, the bookings for "red" tourist attractions soared 208 percent from the same period last year, and 35 percent from the same period in 2019, Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com revealed in a recent report.

Those born after 1980 and 1990 account for 38 percent and 31 percent respectively of tourists booking "red" tours.

"Red tourism is gaining popularity with patriotic education among the public, and the younger generation is showing greater interest in it with more involvement," said Fang Zeqian, a tourism researcher.

Among those booking admissions to "red" tourism sites, families with children account for more than 30 percent.

Almost twice as many people born after 1980 take their children to these sites as those born between 1970 and 1980 with children, according to Trip.com. Beijing, Nanjing and Shanghai have been the three most popular "red" tourist destinations in the first half of this year, followed by Changsha, Yan'an and Jiaxing.

Compared with young people, middle-aged and senior tourists visiting these sites prefer group tours, as about 60 percent of tour group members are above the age of 50.

Tian'anmen Square, the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Nanhu Lake where the CPC set out on the Red Boat in July 1921, and Jinggangshan, the "cradle of the Chinese revolution," are among the most popular "red" tourism sites so far this year.