Summer surge of myopia surgeries in city

Hospitals in Shanghai are reporting a surge in myopia surgeries, as high school graduates and university students are undergoing the surgery.

Hospitals in Shanghai are reporting a surge in myopia surgeries, as high school graduates and university students are making full use of summer vacation to undergo the surgery.

"Students who just finished the college entrance examination, university students and young people who want to join the army are the major reasons of the increase in surgeries," said Dr Wei Gehong from Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital. "There are different types of myopia surgery. It's important to visit a professional medical facility for a checkup and consultation."

According to experts, the best time to undergo myopia surgery is between the ages of 18 and 45. A professional facility should conduct more than 20 different checks prior to surgery to ensure patients' safety and good outcomes.