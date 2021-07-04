News / Metro

Environmentally friendly vector control measures blooming lovely

Pest prevention and control events during the China Flower Expo, which ended in Shanghai's Chongming District on Saturday, were a success.
Pest prevention and control events during the China Flower Expo, which ended in Shanghai's Chongming District on Saturday, were a success, local health authorities have confirmed.

During the event, which ran from May 21 to July 2, biological and environmentally friendly vector control measures were introduced to ensure public and environmental safety.

June and July are the peak season for mosquitoes in Shanghai. 

The mosquito control campaign kicked off in March. 

During the 48-day event, the authority dispatched professional teams to tour the expo sites to carry out pest control.

"The pest control campaign still continues after the flower expo ends," said Wang Tong from Shanghai Health Commission's health promotion department. 

"We will introduce successful experiences from the expo to other regions in the city to improve overall infectious disease prevention and control efforts."

Ti Gong

Staff conduct mosquito control measure at the flower expo.

Streams and ponds are treated.

