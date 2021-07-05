6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 1.

The second patient, a Chinese working in Burkina Faso, and the third patient, a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, arrived at the local airport on the same flight on July 2.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on June 19.

The fifth and sixth patients are Chinese from Taiwan who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on July 2.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 72 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,847 imported cases, 1,797 have been discharged upon recovery and 50 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.