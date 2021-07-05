﻿
German expat impressed by changes in city over past two decades

The 89th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features German expat Harald Sturm, regional project manager of Sika APAC.
Sturm came to Shanghai for the first time in 1998 and stayed for 10 years. He came back in 2016 and started working for Swiss corporation Sika.

"It was a completely different Shanghai at that time (1998)," he said. "For me, it was very impressive to see how the people worked and how the city was growing and changing year by year."

Sturm is also a river chief in Minhang industrial park. He walks to the river regularly to see if there are things he can help improve.

