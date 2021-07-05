Skirting the law of quality standards results in fine

Chanel China has been fined more than 200,000 yuan for sub-standard products.

Chanel China has been fined more than 200,000 yuan (US$30,960) for sub-standard products.

The administrative penalty was imposed by the Jing'an District Administration for Market Regulation after some skirts sold by the company's Jing'an branch failed standards for fiber content, according to corporate data platform Tianyancha.

Each skirt was sold for 52,500 yuan, and the company was fined 212,958 yuan, with illegal profit totaling 52,143 yuan confiscated for violating China's product quality laws.

Three of the substandard skirts have been sold with three left. The company was ordered to stop the sales of substandard products.

In a separate case, Zara Shanghai's online unit has recently been fined 50,000 yuan by the Changning District Administration for Market Regulation for false promotion.

Some male shirts sold by Zara's flagship store on Tmall were claimed to be wash-and-wear, but the company could not provide document proof.

The company has deleted the improper promotion.