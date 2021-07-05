﻿
News / Metro

Thousands of local kids return to summer camp

﻿ Chen Huizhi
  17:49 UTC+8, 2021-07-05       0
The annual government-run summer camp, which was closed last year due to COVID-19, opened today for tens of thousands of primary school students around the city.
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Chen Huizhi.

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Children attend summer camp at the Caohejing Subdistrict community service center in Xuhui District.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A teacher teaches the children on the camp how to wash their hands properly.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Children who attend the summer camp at the branch of Huishi Primary School in Xujiahui Subdistrict, Xuhui District, learn how to protect the rivers near them.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Children on the camp learn martial art moves on a sports class.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The government-run summer camp for kids opened again today after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, organized by the Youth League Shanghai, aims to help working parents look after their young children during the summer holiday while providing meaningful, educational and recreational activities.

This year, tens of thousands of primary school students around the city will attend the camp in two three-week terms at 543 locations.

Chen Lingyi, a first-grader from the Affiliated Primary School of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, is attending the camp at the Huishi Primary School branch in Xuhui District's Xujiahui Subdistrict. She learned about protecting rivers as well as several martial art moves.

Chen said the summer camp lived up to her expectation during her first summer holiday as a primary school student.

"I wanted fun holidays, and the camp is much more interesting than playing with dolls at home," she said.

Meng Haowei, a fourth-grader from Wuzhong Road Primary School who is attending the same camp, said sports classes are his favorite and he hopes to have more of them.

Strict pandemic control measures have been implemented for this year's camp. Students will have their temperatures taken at classroom entrances every morning, and teachers and volunteers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Top ﻿
     