China Mobile's local branch under fire for pop-up ads

The Shanghai Consumer Council has asked China Mobile's Shanghai branch to rectify pop-up ads that could not be switched off on its Internet Protocol TV service platform, the council announced today.

Based on China's advertisement law, Internet operators are required to enable pop-up ads that can be turned off with one click on Internet pages, the council noted, adding that the act also violates consumer rights.

China Mobile's Shanghai branch was also found collecting and using consumers' personal information for marketing activities.

The company said its ads last about 30 seconds and argued they are aimed at improving consumers' experiences, according to its reply to the council. It claimed black screens will result if there are no pop-up ads.

China Mobile also said it included pop-up ads in its service contract with consumers, which the consumer council said was imparity clause.