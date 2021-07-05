﻿
News / Metro

Young AI elites share latest findings at Xuhui forum

The world's top artificial intelligence professionals shared the latest achievements in various AI sectors at a forum in Shanghai today.
Ti Gong

The Young Elite Symposium gathered more than 50 young AI researchers from home and abroad.

The world's top artificial intelligence (AI) professionals shared the latest achievements in various AI sectors at a forum in Shanghai on Monday as a key preview event for the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

The Young Elite Symposium, which runs through Wednesday, jointly hosted by the International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence and the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Development Alliance, gathered more than 50 young AI researchers from home and abroad.

Six leading AI experts, including Michael Wooldridge of Cambridge University and Sarit Kraus of Bar-Ilan University in Israel, delivered keynote speeches.

The International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence, or IJCAI, launched its China office in Shanghai at the event.

IJCAI is the oldest academic meeting in the AI industry, as well as one of the most important and top level AI conferences. The first IJCAI meeting was held in 1969. Shanghai will host the IJCAI in 2024 to become the third Chinese city after Beijing and Macau to host the event.

The annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference, or WAIC, China's top AI event, will begin on Thursday in Shanghai.

Xuhui District, a branch venue of the WAIC, is developing an "Intelligent Valley" covering 1.2 million square meters along the Huangpu River for AI-related companies. A landmark AI Towers project has been built on the West Bund waterfront to attract the world's leading AI companies and research institutes.

Xuhui plans to create a multitude of AI applications in smart government affairs, transport, medical services and education to help citizens enjoy a safer, more convenient and better life.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
