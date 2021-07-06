American expat amazed at growth of city's art scene

The 90th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features American expat Geoffrey Alan Rhodes, tenured professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Rhodes' area of research focuses on cultural heritage and new technology.

First visiting Shanghai in 2010, he is impressed by the huge growth of the city's art scene over the past 10 years.

"Shanghai is a major cosmopolitan art center with the number of institutions and the amount of activities going on, which is quite exciting," Rhodes said.

He believes the Memorial of the First National Congress of the CPC allows people to get a feeling of the past, telling stories from the last 100 years.