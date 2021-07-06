﻿
Smart taxi-hailing device benefits elderly people

Elderly patients can now hail a taxi by simply pressing a button or scanning their faces on a smart screen at Renji Hospital in Huangpu District.
Elderly patients can now hail a taxi by simply pressing a button or scanning their faces on a smart screen at Renji Hospital in Huangpu District.

The hospital installed the smart car-hailing device in its western division on June 30, primarily to help seniors who have trouble securing taxi rides with their phones because most drivers now take ride requests via mobile apps.

The smart screen has benefited about 30 elderly people so far.

The device shares the platform of the taxi-hailing app "Shencheng Travel," launched by the city's transportation and housing authorities along with SAIC Motor last year.

The smart devices have been installed across the city in neighborhood entrances, public places with large flows of people and hospitals.

A woman surnamed Lin who visits Renji every month was the first person to use the hospital's smart device, and said it's very convenient.

"I used to ask my daughter to call a cab for me every time I saw the doctor. Sometimes she forgot when she was busy at work," Lin said. "Now I can use this 'face-scanning service' to hail a car without even inputting the address."

Ti Gong

A smart taxi-hailing screen is available at Renji Hospital.

Ti Gong

An elderly woman uses the screen to call a taxi at Renji Hospital.

