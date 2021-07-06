﻿
News / Metro

Hospital honors staff in Party more than 50 years

Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine held a special ceremony today to honor its staff who have been CPC members for more than 50 years.
Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine held a special ceremony today to honor its medical staff who have been CPC members for more than 50 years, following the Party's 100th anniversary on July 1.

Young medical staff sent flowers to the honorees, who have been devoted to China's health care for decades.

Dr Zhou Jia, president of the hospital, said Yueyang will enhance its combined approach of Western and traditional Chinese medicine to provide patients with high-quality health service.

The acupuncture anesthesia team led by Zhou was honored as one of the nation's excellent examples of improved medical service by using acupuncture to assist anesthesia to expedite patients' recovery time.

Ti Gong

A drama performed by Yueyang's medical staff about the development of acupuncture anesthesia.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
CPC
