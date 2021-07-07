Dutch expat sings praises of fast changes in city

The 91st episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Dutch expat Lena Scheen, assistant professor of Global China Studies at New York University Shanghai.

"If I had to describe Shanghai in just one word, it would be 'change' or 'transformation,'" said Scheen. "What I like most about the city is its fast changes."

Coming to Shanghai in 2013, she often brings her students to the shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhoods, Luxun Park in Hongkou District and the historical buildings in Xuhui District, through which students are able to get a better understanding of Shanghai's history and the connection between its past and present.