Night tours booming at local tourist attractions

  19:16 UTC+8, 2021-07-07       0
Ticket sales of tourist attractions with night tours soared 469 percent and 106 percent in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year and 2019 respectively.
  19:16 UTC+8, 2021-07-07       0
Ti Gong

People on a night tour at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park. 

Night tours are gaining popularity, boosting the night economy, Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com said today.

Ticket sales of tourist attractions with night tours soared 469 percent and 106 percent in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year and 2019 respectively, a report on China's night tour market in the first half of this year by Trip.com revealed.

The travel site's users made 1.3 night tours on average between January and June, with average spending reaching 187 yuan (US$28.9) per capita, up 25 percent from the same period last year.

Women have shown a slightly higher preference for night tours than men, making up 53 percent of orders.

People born after 1990 accounted for 34 percent of night tourists, followed by those born between 1980 and 1990 (29 percent).

Luoyang, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Xi'an have been this year's most popular night tour destinations.

Food, night views and light shows are some of the most alluring elements attracting night tourists, as well as theme parks, performances, ancient towns, night markets and city sightseeing.

Ti Gong

A water curtain light show at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

Traditional tourist attractions such as Longmen Grottoes, Slender West Lake and Huangguoshu Waterfall are popular night tour scenic areas, with the launch of nighttime activities such as light shows.

Nearly 30 percent of tourists traveling with their families made night tour bookings, 215 percent more than last year.

"Developing night tours is the trend of the tourism industry to satisfy tourists' diversified demand and boost night consumption," said Fang Zeqian, a tourism researcher. "Summer vacation will further fuel the night tourism boom."

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park said night tours have boosted summer consumption in ticketing and its hotel's occupancy rate, which has grown more than 20 percent since its night session opened on June 11.

The park has launched a night tour package comprising a guided tour, an overnight stay at camps, light shows and float parades.

Locals accounted for nearly 50 percent of its night tourists, and more than 70 percent were between the ages of 21 and 35. The number of couples on dates visiting the park at night was 10 percent higher than during the daytime. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
