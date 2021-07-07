Hi-tech greenhouse churning out tons of vegetables daily

An agriculture innovation park featuring the application of the latest advanced greenhouse technologies has recently gone into operation in Chongming District.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

An agriculture innovation park featuring the application of the latest advanced greenhouse technologies has recently gone into operation in Chongming District.

Covering 1,979 mu (133 hectares) of land with the first phase of 543 mu, it has the capacity to supply 30 to 40 tons of vegetables daily to city residents, including cucumbers, tomatoes, sweet peppers and lettuce.

Built and operated by the Shanghai Youyou Group, a hotel developer and operator, it has a smart glass greenhouse covering 206,600 square meters.

An advanced water treatment facility collects rain water for irrigation, with a storage tank capacity of 100,000 cubic meters.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

After filtering and ultraviolet disinfection, the rain water is applied to the vegetables.

The water and fertilizer integrated circular irrigation system applies a nutrient solution to each vegetable, with the remaining waste solution recycled after treatment.

A smart control system introduced from the Netherlands can create the most ideal growing environment of vegetables based on the accurate control of water, fertilizer, temperature and light.

The process is like an assembly line from sowing to irrigation. The entire greenhouse system creates a positive pressure air-supply system, fending off the invasion of pests.

The park also supplies vegetables to hotels, such as the Sheraton Shanghai Chongming Hotel on Chongming Island, and tourists with tours and picking activities on the menu.