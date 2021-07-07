News / Metro

'Smart' wet market embraces digital intelligence

A "smart" wet market has summed up its work and standardized its management as a reference for the rest of the industry to be cleaner, safer and smarter.
Li Qian / SHINE

A customer looks at fresh produce prices on a digital screen.

Li Qian / SHINE

A food safety inspector on the job

Li Qian / SHINE

Meat is placed based on standards.

The Zhenning Wet Market, at 442 Zhenning Road in Jing'an District, has actively embraced digital intelligence in its latest renovation.

It has introduced a comprehensive smart system for real-time, convenient and visual management of basic market data, food safety traceability, rapid inspection of agricultural residues and digital payments. It has also become the first of its kind in the city to implement a digital currency payment system.

A screen showing daily prices of fresh produce, the market's total revenue and other information is installed at the entrance for customers to view. And the market's managers are distributed with wearable equipment to send what's happening around the market to the online system in real time.

Not withholding its work, the market released its management experiences to the public today, offering reference to other markets as well as inviting customers to supervise their work.

The white books listing its management standards are available in the market for customers to read. 

"They can report to us on the scene or through the official WeChat if they find any violation," said Wang Wei, an official with the Shanghai Asia Food Storage Transportation and Operation Co. that runs the market.

The white book covers issues such as personnel and stalls management as well as food safety. It includes very specific standards, such as requiring fresh aquatic products to be placed in water below 20 degrees Celsius and vegetables to be placed in designated baskets based on type.

According to the company, the management standards will soon extend to 10 other wet markets in Jing'an.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
