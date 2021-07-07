﻿
News / Metro

A world away from city life while still in Shanghai

﻿ Wang Yong
Wang Yong
  21:17 UTC+8, 2021-07-07       0
Skyscrapers alone do not define Shanghai's skyline. Within about an hour's drive from downtown Shanghai lie many bucolic places you may have never imagined.
﻿ Wang Yong
Wang Yong
  21:17 UTC+8, 2021-07-07       0

Skyscrapers alone do not define Shanghai's skyline. Within about an hour's drive from downtown Shanghai lie many bucolic places you may have never imagined. 

Shanghai Daily writer Wang Yong visited two quiet villages in suburban Shanghai on Wednesday. Here are some of the photos he took. If you feel like relaxing in nature not far from the city proper, come and explore a different Shanghai.

A world away from city life while still in Shanghai
Wang Yong / SHINE

A green river in Zhongbu Village, Qingpu District. It's one of China's most beautiful villages.

A world away from city life while still in Shanghai
Wang Yong / SHINE

A boat made of cement is still in use in Zhongbu Village.

A world away from city life while still in Shanghai
Wang Yong / SHINE

People come to Zhongbu Village to row a kayak now and then.

A world away from city life while still in Shanghai
Wang Yong / SHINE

This river in Zhongbu Village is often used for race-boat training.

A world away from city life while still in Shanghai
Wang Yong / SHINE

A fisherman works in a river in Zhongbu Village.

A world away from city life while still in Shanghai
Wang Yong / SHINE

A well-shaded pedestrian path in Zhongbu Village. One can come here for a casual walk or run any time of a day.

A world away from city life while still in Shanghai
Wang Yong / SHINE

A small cottage where kids can play.

A world away from city life while still in Shanghai
Wang Yong / SHINE

A green pond in Zhongbu Village that lies beside a long pedestrian path.

A world away from city life while still in Shanghai
Wang Yong / SHINE

A spacious camp area where you can have fun.

A world away from city life while still in Shanghai
Wang Yong / SHINE

A quiet view of Hemu (Harmony) Village at dusk. Hemu is 7 kilometers from the National Exhibition and Convention Center, and about 20 kilometers from People's Square.

A world away from city life while still in Shanghai
Wang Yong / SHINE

A corner of Hemu Village, where newly furbished farmers' houses sit close to fields.

A world away from city life while still in Shanghai
Wang Yong / SHINE

A mother and daughter walk on an old stone bridge in Hemu Village.

A world away from city life while still in Shanghai
Wang Yong / SHINE

A farmer rests on a swing seat in Hemu Village.

A world away from city life while still in Shanghai
Wang Yong / SHINE

Refurbished farmers' houses, some of which have been converted into commercial outlets, grace the green river that circles Hemu Village.

A world away from city life while still in Shanghai
Wang Yong / SHINE

A book club in Hemu Village

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     