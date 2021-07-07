A world away from city life while still in Shanghai

Skyscrapers alone do not define Shanghai's skyline. Within about an hour's drive from downtown Shanghai lie many bucolic places you may have never imagined.
Shanghai Daily writer Wang Yong visited two quiet villages in suburban Shanghai on Wednesday. Here are some of the photos he took. If you feel like relaxing in nature not far from the city proper, come and explore a different Shanghai.
Wang Yong / SHINE
A green river in Zhongbu Village, Qingpu District. It's one of China's most beautiful villages.
Wang Yong / SHINE
A boat made of cement is still in use in Zhongbu Village.
Wang Yong / SHINE
People come to Zhongbu Village to row a kayak now and then.
Wang Yong / SHINE
This river in Zhongbu Village is often used for race-boat training.
Wang Yong / SHINE
A fisherman works in a river in Zhongbu Village.
Wang Yong / SHINE
A well-shaded pedestrian path in Zhongbu Village. One can come here for a casual walk or run any time of a day.
Wang Yong / SHINE
A small cottage where kids can play.
Wang Yong / SHINE
A green pond in Zhongbu Village that lies beside a long pedestrian path.
Wang Yong / SHINE
A spacious camp area where you can have fun.
Wang Yong / SHINE
A quiet view of Hemu (Harmony) Village at dusk. Hemu is 7 kilometers from the National Exhibition and Convention Center, and about 20 kilometers from People's Square.
Wang Yong / SHINE
A corner of Hemu Village, where newly furbished farmers' houses sit close to fields.
Wang Yong / SHINE
A mother and daughter walk on an old stone bridge in Hemu Village.
Wang Yong / SHINE
A farmer rests on a swing seat in Hemu Village.
Wang Yong / SHINE
Refurbished farmers' houses, some of which have been converted into commercial outlets, grace the green river that circles Hemu Village.
Wang Yong / SHINE
A book club in Hemu Village
