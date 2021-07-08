8 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas, including Israel, Canada, Thailand and the UAE. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Eight imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient, a Taiwan resident, and the second and third patients, two Chinese mainland residents visiting relatives in Taiwan, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 4.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on June 23.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in the Czech Republic who arrived at the local airport on July 4.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Canada who arrived at the local airport on July 4.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on July 4.

The eighth patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on July 5.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 90 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,863 imported cases, 1,801 have been discharged upon recovery and 62 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.