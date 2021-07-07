﻿

Live: 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference-AI Governance Forum

News / Metro

  12:45 UTC+8, 2021-07-08       0
People-oriented, Application-concerned
To implement General Secretary XI Jinping's important remarks and crucial instructions concerning artificial intelligence, and to implement the work requirements of Ministry of Science and Technology and the construction of Shanghai National New-Generation Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Development Pilot Zone, under the guidance of Department of Strategic Planning & Department of High New Technology of Ministry of Science and Technology and Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality, "Artificial Intelligence Governance Forum" will be themed under "People-oriented, Application-concerned" and explore methods analyzing the impact of social application of artificial intelligence technology, promote "artificial intelligence governance enabling 'People-oriented' concept", take stock of "Shanghai Experiences" and "Shanghai's Image", in which artificial intelligence technology application is contributing to responsible development and exhibiting demonstrative effects, so as to serve the modernization of artificial intelligence governance system and governance capacity building.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Dai Qian
﻿
﻿
Top ﻿
     